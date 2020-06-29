Carol (Johnson) Ness, age 88, of Pelican Rapids, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be July 15, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. with outdoor Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Erhard, with the Rev. Brad Soenksen officiating.
