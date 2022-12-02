Carol Lynne Neuman, 74, of Battle Lake passed away November 29, 2022 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
A strong, supportive loving wife, mother and grandmother whose passion was her family, Carol had many friends and loved ones within the community. Her laughter and caring personality were contagious to everyone she interacted with. She was a lifelong dedicated Twins fan who enjoyed gardening, baking, quilting and sewing.
The warmth and happiness she gave to us cannot be overstated.
Carol was preceded in death by parents Ronald and Florence Lundgren; sisters, Dorothy Dean and Ronele Janes; niece Ann Marie Janes; and nephew Ron Dean.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Jerry; children, Marc (Shawn) Neuman, Tony (Kim) Neuman, Sara (Jim) Milon; grandchildren, Corey, Allison, Emily, Andrew, Reese, Danielle, and Riley, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas 920 Holley Avenue Saint Paul Park, MN 55071, with visitation an hour and a half prior to the service.
Interment: Dawn Valley Memorial Park, Bloomington, MN, at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
