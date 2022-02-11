Carol William Malmstrom, also fondly known as Bud, was born on December 17, 1930, in Fergus Falls MN. He passed on February 7, 2022, in the care of his wife Laurel, family members, and the dear nurses and staff of Red River Hospice and Park Gardens Senior Living in Fergus Falls.
Bud, an Army veteran, was a man of service, hard work and few words. It was no surprise that he requested a brief obituary. In his own words “No puffing”.
Bud loved life on West Battle Lake, working with many friends at Otter Tail Power over 35 years, tending to his yard and garden with Laurel, spoiling his dogs, watching the Twins and Vikings, reading his Bible, and carving beautiful fish creations. He and Laurel opened their home to many guests during the holidays to experience their Snow Village collection and Scandinavian treats.
Just before his passing, Bud gathered his entire family together - even distant grandkids on video calls. He expressed his love for each one and told them to remember the two most important things in his life: love for his wife and family, and love for his Savior Jesus Christ. He asked each family member to live in a way to get those things right, enjoy a wonderful life, and he would meet them on the other side.
A private family gathering will be held in Fergus Falls to celebrate his life. Fittingly, the greeting many of Bud's friends used over the years was heard often during final farewells, "When you say Bud, you've said it all!"
Bud is survived by his wife Laurel of 66 years, sons Dan (Lisa); Scott (Roxie); daughter Brooke (Eric) and grandkids Reed (Caitlin), Carmen, Grant (Cheyenne), Weston (Shaina), Boston, Evan (Molly), and great grandchildren Addy and Bo.
Memorials are appreciated at Red River Hospice, Glendalough Park Partners, Park Gardens Senior Living, and The Christian Worship Hour.
