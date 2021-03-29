Carolyn Lou (Symonds) Larson, 67, of Fergus Falls, lost her battle with cancer at her home on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Carolyn was born February 11, 1954, to Otis and Eleanor (Wallin) Symonds in Fergus Falls. She attended Adams Elementary and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1973. She worked at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center for 28 ½ years in food service and also AVIANDS at Hillcrest as a food caterer. She retired from the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center.
She loved to play bingo, ride motorcycles, listen to music, read, roller skate and paint. She was a member of A Place to Belong.
Carolyn was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a soft heart and an easy-going personality.
Preceding her in death was her father and mother.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Otis Symonds Jr. of Fergus Falls; her children, Melissa Larson of Erhard and Ruggie (Kristi) Larson of Erhard; grandchildren, Mariah, Sophie, Ethan and Nevaeh, and Skyler, Chase and Natasha, and three nieces, Bonnie (Johnnie) Walker of Moorhead, Michelle (Felipe) Sanchez of Burnsville, Andrea (Antonio) Solono of Burnsville; 10 great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-niece, and many other that loved her.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Carolyn’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream of the service.
Officer Alan Fones will officiate.
Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
