Carolyn J. Lunde, 80, of Fergus Falls, passed peacefully on to her heavenly home Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home.
Carolyn Jean Halvorson was born January 4, 1943 to Harvey and Eleanor (Knutson) Halvorson in Fergus Falls. She attended Jefferson Elementary School and Fergus Falls High School, graduating in 1961.
On November 24, 1961, Carolyn married Alan Lunde in Fergus Falls. They were blessed with six children. Making their home in Fergus Falls, Carolyn was a stay-at-home mom and opened her own daycare. After all her children were off to school, she began working at Dave Peters Jewelers and then found her life calling at Grace United Methodist Church in children’s ministry. At Grace she wore many hats, including Sunday School teacher, Youth Director and held the position of Christian Education Director for 23 years. Carolyn had a passion for teaching children all about the LOVE of JESUS! She would close all her gatherings by saying “GOD IS GOOD! ALL THE TIME! ALL THE TIME! GOD IS GOOD!”
Carolyn was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, campfire leader, and den leader for Cub Scouts. She volunteered countless hours for all of her children's activities.
Carolyn was the best mom, the very best grandma and the greatest great grandma. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially at the family lake cabin. She would spend hours putting puzzles together, playing Bananagrams, and was the queen of king’s corner. Carolyn did child care for many of her grandchildren and loved spending time with all of them. This is where they all learned to love Coca Cola and Hershey bars! She loved to read, play solitaire on her iPad and loved her extensive Coke Collection along with many others. Carolyn loved BIG and loved all her children’s friends as her own, earning the title of Bonus mom and grandma. She had the best window wave and would never say goodbye without saying “love you, love you, love you.”
Carolyn lived her life to the fullest and loved all holidays. It is to no surprise she held on to celebrate her 61st wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving, celebrated Christmas with all her family, rang in the new year watching the ball drop and lastly, celebrated her milestone birthday of 80.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harvey and Eleanor Halvorson; parents-in-law, Arnold and Alaine Lunde; sister-in-law, Patti Halvorson; brothers-in-law, Arlen Fronning and Daniel Prischmann.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Alan Lunde; her children, Tracy (Greg) Schmidt, Lori (Chad) Veitenheimer, Jay (Steph) Lunde, Missy (Jeff) Strande, Tara (JP) Price, and AJ (Megan) Lunde; grandchildren, Josie (Mike) Thomopoulos, Johanna Schmidt (Gus Kolstad), Jayden Schmidt (Chrissy Mansfield), Jenaya Schmidt, Justin Lunde, Sam Veitenheimer, Braden and Ava Lunde, Ethan and Emma Strande, Alayna and Maddie Price, Lillie and Cooper Lunde, and bonus grandson, Aidan Devitt; great-grandchild, Charlotte Thomopoulos; honorary great-grandchildren, Ava and Wesley; brother, Clint (Anne) Halvorson; sister, JoAnn Prischmann; brother-in-law, David (Renee) Lunde; sister-in-law, Jan Fronning, many nieces and nephews, and the Pebble Lake Family.
Memorials are preferred to Kids and Youth Ministries at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls.
Service: 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Lee Kantonen.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.