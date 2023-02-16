Carolyn Windom was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was born to Peter and Myrtle “Polly” Kube, raised on a farm outside of Barrett, MN and graduated from Barrett High School. She attended Interstate Business College in Fargo. She married and achieved her goal to be a mother, having four children. After moving to Galesburg, ND she enjoyed her career as bookkeeper at Galesburg Coop Elevator until retirement.
Carolyn was a devoted fan of Elvis, enjoyed traveling, stopping to try her luck at a casino whenever possible. She was a superb Scrabble player and enjoyed opportunities to “party” with family and friends. She enjoyed relaxing at home with her cats and computer.
She is preceded in death by parents, Peter and Myrtle “Polly” Kube. She is survived by children David (Jackie) Windom, Debra (Allen) Wood, Donna Windom and Douglas (Donna) Windom; grandchildren Sara Hyde, Nicholas Hyde, Emma Windom, Zachary Windom and Griffin Windom; sisters Judy Johnson and Susan (Christopher) and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
A memorial service to honor her is scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2pm at Wildeman-Boulger Funeral Home, 118 3rd St SE, Hillsboro, ND 58045.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wildeman-Boulger Funeral Home in Hillsboro, ND. To sign the guest book, and to view a live stream of the service, please visit our website at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com
