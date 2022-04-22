Carri Jane Thompson, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
Carri Jane Thompson was born April 8, 1956 to Jerry and Doris Enderson in Fergus Falls, MN. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1974. On June 18, 1977, Carri married her high school sweetheart, Steven Thompson. The following year, she graduated from Olivet Nazarene College in Kankakee, Illinois, where she majored in Home Economics Education. That degree exemplified all things that were important to Carri including relationships, hospitality, family, and a love for education.
Relationships were important to Carri. People were more important than things. Many of her dearest friends she met through her love of quilting. She was part of the Evening Quilt Guild and always looked forward to her weekend quilting retreats with these friends. Carri often joked that she had more fabric than she could use in a lifetime! She cherished her Friday morning coffee ladies as well as her Tuesday night church supper ladies, and was a member of PEO, BU Chapter, where she also formed strong relationships. Each summer, Carri looked forward to her antique shopping trips with friends, always hunting for just the right piece. She never missed a birthday or graduation and always gave the most generous, personal gifts to those she loved.
Everyone was always welcome at Carri’s home, and once they came, they were never in a hurry to leave. She loved quality things, including beautiful dishes and pretty napkins. Carri loved to have her home adorned with quilts and fresh peonies to add to the feeling of hospitality you felt when you walked in. When she made supper for her family or guests, she always took into account that everyone’s favorites were served. She wanted to please everyone. She was a wonderful cook. Everyone always looked for Carri’s dish at the potluck because they knew it would be good!
Carri had a deep love for family. She and Steve were best friends. They loved dinner out and taking a drive, often to Otter Tail Lake. She was so proud of her three children. She loved to spend her time watching her grandchildren in their activities. Whether it was wrestling, hockey, dance, soccer or basketball, Carri delighted in watching them all. Perhaps her favorite week of the year was fair week. Having been a Dane Prairie 4-H member, and later a leader, the fair was an important part of Carri’s life. She loved to watch her children, and later her grandchildren, working and showing livestock, and sat alongside many as they stitched their 4-H projects. Carri, herself, entered projects at the fair and was quite proud of her blue-ribbon rhubarb! Carri was a member of the Friends of the Fair, working to keep the fair around for years to come, for others to enjoy.
Carri’s church family was also important to her. She was a lifelong member of the Federated Church where she was a member of the bell choir. She and Steve loved teaching the preschool Sunday School class each month. Her faith was evident in the way she lived her life, and the impact that she has had on those she loved.
Carri was a tireless advocate for education in the community. She was a lifelong teacher and a lifelong learner. Her teaching career spanned forty years with Home Economics (FACS) teaching positions in Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, and Fergus Falls Public Schools. After many years in the classroom, Carri earned her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, and took on the role of Curriculum Director for Fergus Falls Public Schools. Carri was devoted to her job and was a wise, well-spoken leader, who always listened more than she talked. The impact of her work will be felt for years to come.
Carri is survived by her husband Steven; children, Ben (Monica) Thompson, Rebekah (Marcus) Meder, and Mark (Selja) Thompson; grandchildren Ava and Jacob Thompson, Keira Thompson-Ohren, Graham, Lydia, and Johanna Meder and Wyatt Thompson; mother, Doris Enderson; mother-in-law, Beverly Thompson; sister, Mary (Phil) Link, brothers, Tim (Kathryn) Enderson, and Joel Enderson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Enderson; father-in-law, Jerry Thompson; grandparents Lloyd and Emily Enderson and Reuben and Margaret Pederson.
Visitation: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5-7 P.M., with a 6:30 prayer service at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and continuing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28 at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Doug Dent
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls at a later date
Memorials are preferred to the 544 Education Foundation or the Friends of the Fair.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls for Carri Thompson.