Carroll Mau, 86, of Elbow Lake, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Carroll Alfred Mau was born July 20, 1935, on the family farm in rural Donnelly. He was the oldest of five children born to Chris and Esther (Mithun) Mau. Carroll was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Donnelly. He attended eight years of country school District 39, and two years of ag school in Morris. Carroll helped his father on the farm most of his childhood years. In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Oahu, Hawaii, until being honorably discharged in 1959.
On February 22, 1958, Carroll married Kathryn Ristow at St. Charles Catholic Church, Herman. To this union four children were born, Dean, Diane, Donna and Linda. In 1967, Carroll became the bus coordinator and mechanic for the Elbow Lake-Wendell School District.
Carroll’s interests were fishing, woodworking and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During retirement, he and Katie enjoyed the family cabin on Eagle Lake, doing a lot of fishing and relaxing. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and could fix nearly anything! He was a member of the United Lutheran Church of Elbow Lake, the American Legion and Grant County Fair Board. He volunteered on the Elbow Lake Fire Department and ambulance crew for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Katie; children, Dean Mau, Diane (Tom) Grout, Donna (Dwight) Bordson and Linda (Keith) Sellner; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lorraine (Jim) Aanerud, Janice (Robert) Bartell, Eugene (Carolyn) Mau and Steve (Shanda) Mau, as well as many extended family and friends.
Preceding Carroll in death were his parents, Chris and Esther; an infant sibling; mother and father-in-law, Oscar and Angela Ristow; brother-in-law, Harry Ross; sisters-in-law, Vionne (Ron) Dotzenrod and Sylvia Ann (Gary) Borud.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone