Catherine Louise Davis, age 64, passed on to the next world on August 26th, leaving a legacy of a beautiful, loving person who lived her life to the fullest possible.
Cathy was born in Detroit Lakes, MN as the eighth child in a family of eleven children born to Orrin (Bud) and Catherine (Kit) (Schwinghammer) Davis. Cathy was an active participant in all facets of farm life alongside her siblings. Cathy was educated through the Lake Park, Audubon and Detroit Lakes School Systems through the age of 21. After graduation she moved to the Fergus Falls area where she lived for the rest of her life. Cathy worked for Productive Alternatives, Inc. in Fergus Falls, for over 37 years.
While living in Fergus Falls with her beloved roommates, Cathy enjoyed activities such as: YMCA membership, bowling, bingo, attending Redhawks games, summer camp each year, church activities and ARC sponsored dance parties. Cathy attended many years of Special Olympics games and brought home her share of medals. Cathy was a member of the St Francis Xavior Catholic Church in Lake Park for 21 years and a member of the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls for over 37 years.
Cathy is survived by: father, Orrin (Bud) Davis, Lake Park; siblings Gary (Rose), Hastings; Tom (Steve Boyle), Minneapolis; Tim (Gail), Edina; Mitzi (Glenn Warner), Pomfret, CT; Anita (Tom Sletten), St. Anthony; Bill (Nancy), Bismarck, ND; Becky (Mark Beeksma), New Brighton; nieces and nephews: Wanda Davis, Susan Williams, Colin & Nathan Davis, Paul & Lukas Warner, Diana Gregory, Cass Koroma, Andrea Inneo & Matt Jensen, Josh, Jake & Jordan Davis, Casey & Justin Beeksma, and many grand nieces and nephews.
Cathy is predeceased by her mother, Catherine “Kit” Davis and siblings Dan, Russ and Elaine.
The Davis family would like to honor and thank the long-term staff of the REM Riverview Group Home and Kessel Group Home for their loving and thoughtful care of Cathy. Cathy truly thought of her roommates and staff as her family. For that we are forever grateful.
Memorials preferred to MN Special Olympics.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with reception to follow.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
