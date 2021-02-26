Catherine Teresa Keimig (Streff), 86, of Moorhead, finished her earthly journey on February 19, 2021. The family is planning a graveside service in the Twin Cities in the summer when she will be interred at Fort Snelling beside Joe.
Cathy was born on May 16, 1934, in Canby. She was the second-youngest child of Katherine (Weber) and Otto Nicholas Streff. After high school, she worked for an accounting firm in the Twin Cities while living with her sister, Bernice. She married the love of her life, Joseph Henry Keimig, on January 14, 1956.
Her life centered around rearing seven children in Canb; Lake Preston, South Dakota; Clear Lake, South Dakota; and Fergus Falls. Her personal interests included gardening, raising chickens, playing pinochle and cribbage, crocheting afghans, embroidering, cross stitch, baking, word games and traveling. During the last two years she had enjoyed afternoon coffee with the residents of Farmstead Estates, weekly rosary, and the Friday night movies.
She is survived by her children: Kathleen Keimig (Jeff Ingram), Teresa Keimig, Michael Keimig, Patrick (Julie) Keimig, Daniel (Theresa) Keimig, Lawrence (Dianne) Keimig and Ann (Brent Schwartzwald); grandchildren: Catherine and Casandra Keimig (Michael), Kelsey Keimig(Joseph Dostal) and Joseph (Taylor)Keimig (Dan), Ashlie (Jordan) Jacobson, Jonathan and Laura Keimig (Lawrence), Amalia and Sarah Schwartzwald (Ann); great-grandchildren: Weston Jacobson and Hudson Keimig; siblings, Sr. Susan Streff CSJ and Pauline (Ray) Benson.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Katherine (Weber) and Otto Streff; siblings: Caroline (Clarence) Schilling, Vernon Streff, Fr. Joseph N. Streff, Rose (Gary) Stommel, Laurence Streff, Raymond Streff, John Streff, Bernice (Joel) Shaw, and Aloysius Streff; grandchild, Adam Keimg (Lawrence).