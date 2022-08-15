Catherine Loeffler

Catherine (Kitty) B. Loeffler passed on November 18, 2021 due to Covid-19 and pneumonia. She was born June, 1919 in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada to Thomas and Mary Kearsey. She was the sixth of seven children and graduated from High School in 1936. When WWII began, American soldiers were trained in St. John’s in preparation for the invasion of Europe. She married Lawrence Lundgren, an American soldier from Vining, MN. Before he was sent overseas, he suggested that she should live with his family. The marriage didn’t last, and she moved to Fergus Falls, MN with her daughter.

