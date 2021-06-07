The Rev. Catherine J. “Cathy” McDonald, age 82, of Maple Grove and Fergus Fall (1980-89), died peacefully and quietly from cancer on April 18, 2021.
Survived by loving husband of 59 years, John; children, Richard McDonald, Nancy (Christopher) Jenkins; grandchildren, Kimberly (Tony), Olivia, Thomas, Natalie and Matthias; brother, Horace (Donna) Walter. Preceded in death by grandson, Eli.
Cathy spent the majority of her professional life in the service of others. After teaching first grade and raising her children, she attended United Theological Seminary and was the fifth woman ordained to the Episcopal priesthood in Minnesota. She worked as chaplain at the State Hospital in Fergus Falls from 1980-89. She then worked as a chaplain for the women’s prison in Shakopee. She “retired” briefly but then felt called to work as a chaplain at the veteran’s home in Hastings.
Cathy had a heart for the people that society sometimes forgets. She continued to work as a supply priest even through her battle with cancer. She was an example to many and will be dearly missed.
Memorials preferred to Peter’s Hope in Bamburi, Kenya, petershope.org, or Church of the Epiphany, Episcopal in Plymouth, churchoftheepiphanymn.com.