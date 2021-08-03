Cathy Ericson, 64 of Fergus Falls passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Cathy Lynn Ericson was born on May 27, 1957, in Powers Lake, North Dakota, the daughter of Walter and Mary Lou (Nygaard) Hoff. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, North Dakota. Cathy attended Columbus Public School and later the Fergus Falls Community College becoming a licensed practical nurse (LPN).
Cathy and Daniel Ericson were married on September 28, 1974, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus. They spent many of their 50 loving years together in western North Dakota before moving to Fergus Falls, in 1990.
Cathy was a dedicated nurse and caregiver for over 25 years. She took great pride in co-owning Harmony Home Health Care with her daughters for the last 16 years. Throughout her nursing career, she also provided foster care for medically fragile children along with her never-ending devotion for caring for her own medically fragile daughter.
She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, flea markets, and spending time with friends and family at the lake. Cathy spent many hours spoiling her grandchildren, and just knew how to make every moment special from popcorn and movies to playing a board game of Monopoly. Cathy was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; three daughters, Danielle (Jason) Schuetzle, Cristie (Aaron) Goepferd and Erin Ericson, all of Fergus Falls; four grandchildren, Blayne and Blake Schuetzle, and Hope and Gavin Goepferd; four sisters, Debbie (David) Johnson of Texas, Teresa (Mark) Feeney, Terri (James) Johnson and Lori (Louie) Gonzales all of New Mexico; and by numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, friends and her little Yorkie, Bo whom she loved dearly. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Lou Hoff; and brother, Gregory Hoff.
Memorial service: 2 p.m., Monday August 9, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Flaxton Cemetery, Flaxton, North Dakota.
Funeral home: Glende-Nilson of Fergus Falls.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.