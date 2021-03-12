The public Mass of Christian Burial for Cecelia Heltemes of Wadena, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena, with Father Aaron officiating.
Cecelia Lucy Heltemes, age 92, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Wadena, under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Red River Valley.
Cecelia “Cel” was born on December 22,1928, to Anthony and Lucy (Martin) Budig and lived in Wadena. She grew up with seven brothers and sisters.
On October 14,1947, Cel married Sylvester “Vess” Heltemes at St. Ann’s Church in Wadena. Their marriage was blessed with nine children, each a unique treasure that she cherished and nurtured from infancy to adulthood.
Cel worked right alongside her husband Vess, caring for the animals, crops and supporting her neighbors and faith community throughout the years. She enjoyed baking, sewing, quilting and reading. Her gardens were full of beautiful flowers, colorful birds and bountiful vegetables, all gifts from the Lord she cherished. Her deep faith was shared when her favorite Bible verses were typed on a manual typewriter and sent in birthday and Christmas cards. Those verses still don bathroom mirrors, refrigerators or dresser drawers.
At family gatherings we enjoyed her delicious fried chicken, hundreds of side dishes, homemade bread and rhubarb jam, her love was stirred into each batch. The meals were followed by everyone playing cards and games. Well, until it was time to eat again, whether you were hungry or not.
Mom’s beautiful smile and personality were always ready to brighten your day and a dance floor. At wedding dances (and there were a lot of them), the DJ would play “Cecelia” and we would see Vess take mom by the hand onto the dance floor, surrounded by many dancing relatives, kids and grandkids. Oh, how special it is to have a song played where everyone thinks of you then, and now, and in the days to come.
Mom and Dad were blessed with over 70 years together. As we continue to build the pattern of our own lives, her gift of love to us will shine through.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lucy, daughter, Laurie Langen, son-in-law, Tom Weiss, brother, Bernard (Kay) Budig, three sisters: Donna (Ray) Kern, Jenny (Tom) Uselman, Iris (Paul, Tom) Meckel Nyberg, and brother-in-law, Phil Tabery.
Cel is survived by her children, John (Brenda) Heltemes, Lenore Aarness, Janice Heltemes, Bill (Marilou) Heltemes, Judy Heltemes, Jane (Jim) Merickel, Cindy Weiss, and Curt (Kim) Heltemes, 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sister Rita Budig and Carol Tabery, brother, Dave (Doris) Budig; sister-in-law, Vicky Budig; son-in-law, Bill Langen and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to: Sisters of the Order St. Benedicts (retirement fund), St. Cloud Diocese TV Mass, and St. Ann’s Catholic Church.
Burial was at Calvary Cemetery, Wadena.
