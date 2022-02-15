Charlene Marie (Peasley) Wilmes, resident of rural Erhard, passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022.
Charlene, daughter of Charles and Eileen (Gast) Peasley, was born October 7, 1947, in Pelican Rapids. She spent her life in the Erhard area; her childhood years first in Maplewood, and then on the family dairy farm near Edwards. She attended Edwards country school and Pelican Rapids High School.
She married Neil Hunter of Underwood on December 7, 1964. They lived for a short time in Maplewood before moving to Erhard, where they raised their family. Charlene was a lifelong member of Tonseth Lutheran Church, worked as an Activities Director at Pelican Valley Nursing Home, waitressed at local restaurants, and cleaned homes for area residents.
She married Lyle Wilmes of Fergus Falls on August 19, 1998. They lived in rural Fergus Falls for many years before moving “home” to the Peasley family farm in 2013, where the coffee was always on for visitors.
Charlene loved, most of all, spending time with family and friends, especially when those gatherings were at the farm. She enjoyed playing cards – Hand and Foot was a family favorite! She liked spending winter days putting puzzles together, and looked forward to the occasional trip to spend time with distant family.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Charles and Eileen (Gast) Peasley; sister, Marilyn Robinson; and nephew, Justin Peasley.
Survivors include her husband, Lyle; sons, Jeffrey (Shannon) Hunter of Erhard, Dean (Tina) Hunter of Park Rapids, Bryan Hunter of Oklahoma, Travis (Dana) Hunter of Menahga; Stepchildren, Jennifer (Soup) Soydara of Fergus Falls, Keith (Melissa) Fouquette of Texas, Kevin (Theresa) Fouquette of Oklahoma, and Greg Fouquette of Texas; 23 grandchildren; 20 great–grandchildren; and siblings, Bruce (Carol) Peasley of Utah, Craig (Mona) Peasley of Erhard, and Curt (Christy) Peasley of Erhard, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will begin at noon, one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 1:00 p.m. at Tonseth Lutheran Church, rural Erhard.
Clergy: Anna Monke-Gervais and Bonnie DelGreco
Arrangements: Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls
Interment: To be held at a later date at Tonseth Lutheran Cemetery, rural Erhard
