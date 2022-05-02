Charles Francis Bangs, 59, of Fergus Falls, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2022.
He was born in Jamestown, ND on October 5, 1962, to Charles K. and Marian F. (Heathcote) Bangs. He moved with his family to the Fergus Falls area in 1963 and he remained a resident of Fergus Falls the rest of his life. He attended school in Fergus Falls and earned his GED. In 1981, he and Lynn Jensen became the proud parents of a son, Mat Jensen. Charles grew up on Long Lake and loved fishing, boating, skiing, and getting together with family and friends. He loved planting flowers and arranging flower beds. He started rock hunting and polishing rocks, spending many hours with friends enjoying this hobby. Later in life, his health declined and limited his ability to continue to enjoy all his hobbies.
Charles is survived by his son, Mat Jensen; his mother, Marian Bogenreif; siblings: Frank (Debbie) Bangs, Barbara Sampson, Loretta (Don E.) Hansen, and Steven (Mary) Bangs, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles K. Bangs, stepmother, Carol (nee Nelson) Bangs, stepfather, Edmund Bogenreif, grandparents, Melvin and Edna Heathcote and Kenneth and Lillian Bangs, a brother, Kenneth Bangs, a niece, Norah Larson and a nephew, Sebastian Bangs.
Memorial service: Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
