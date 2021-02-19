Charles Douglas Evenson, 74, of Fergus Falls, left his earthly home on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Charles was born on September 29, 1946, to Earl N. and Vernette E. (Rund) Evenson in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed at Aastad Lutheran Church in rural Fergus Falls.
In September 1951, Charles began first grade at country school District No. 157, also known as the Red Brick School on the Wendell road. He graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 1964.
Charles began helping his father on the family farm. One winter he worked in the mailroom at Jet Propulsion Labs in California staying with his uncle, Vernon Evenson. In 1968, he enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard and completed basic and AIT training at Fort Ord, California. He was discharged in 1974.
Charles married Kathy Barsness on October 4, 1969. They made their home south of Fergus Falls. Charles and his father farmed together raising certified and registered wheat seed. Charles did custom crop spraying and was a member of the West Otter Tail Crop and Soil Association, a board member for Minnesota Wheat Growers Association, a board member at Pioneer Homes and held several offices on the Aastad town board and Aastad Church. After retiring from farming, Charles was an over-the-road trucker with Golden Ring Trucking and around the three-state area for Kane and KRS Transports, and was a Mattrax dealer. But his favorite part-time job was back on the tractor working the fields for David Stock.
Charles and Kathy moved into Fergus Falls in February 2017 and in January 2018 Charles became a resident at Joe and Grace’s home.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents: Emil and Nora Evenson and Gilbert and Grace Rund; brother-in-law, Les Joens, and stepniece, Alanah Faber.
Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathy and three daughters, Karen (Brandon) Patten of Elbert, Colorado, Kim (Kurt) Peck of Shoreview, and Erin (Mike) Fisher of Audubon; four grandchildren, Ashley Aichlmayr, Quinn and Hayden Peck, and Meah Fisher; one sister, Susan (Rick) Trollier of Charles Town, West Virginia, and their daughters, Amy (Brandon) Hackett and Alison (Shannon) Trollier; one sister-in-law, Ethel Joens of Glenwood, and her children, Erik and Karina (Darin) Mork; brothers-in-law, Eugene (Joni) Barsness of Brandon, and his daughters, Shanna (Todd Elwood) Femrite and Tawnya (Jeremy) Kellen, Ingvald Barsness and stepson, Chase Faber, Paul (Julie) Barsness of Brandon, and sons, Joshua and Austin; one aunt, Joan Rund Rogers of Barren, Wisconsin, and many great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public walk-through visitation will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Aastad Lutheran Church rural Fergus Falls. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Charles’ tribute wall for a recording of the service.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.