Charles Finkelson, 76, of Evansville, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his residence.
He was born February 1, 1946 in Fergus Falls to Milton and Ethel (Knutson) Finkelson. He grew up and attended school in Dalton at District 7 country school. As a young man, he worked for many farmers. He then began a career in construction. He was one of the best backhoe operators around. He worked for Delzer Construction, Johnson Brothers Construction, and Ness Backhoe Service. On May 1, 1992, he was united in marriage to Carla Berglund at Branson, MO. They later divorced.
He enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, hunting, and doing word search puzzles. Charles was also a terrific dancer. He enjoyed visiting with people and talking about construction and fishing. Charles bragged about how good of a cook he was!
He is survived by his daughter, Deirdre Finkelson of Gillette, WY; his granddaughter, Faith Finkelson; his siblings: a twin sister, Carolyn (Reuben) Johansen of Dalton, Rodney Finkelson of Dalton, Elroy Finkelson of Dalton, Judy (Paul) Sonmor of Dalton, Bonnie Mark of Fergus Falls, Joni (Dennis) Mosher of Dalton and a half-brother, Curtis Knutson of Ardmore, OK. He is also survived by his faithful companion cat, Scooter Hooter. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law, Cathy Finkelson and Nadine Finkelson, a brother-in-law, Corky Mark and his special friend, Pearl Amelsberg.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Burial: Zion-Sarpsborg Cemetery at a later date.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone