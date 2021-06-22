Charles Rodney Fleck (“Charlie”) died unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Lake Sewell in Dalton, on November 27, 2020, at the age of 70.
Charlie was born on June 5, 1950, in Fergus Falls, to Raymond and Muriel Fleck. He graduated from Fargo North High School and then North Dakota State University with a degree in physical education. He then began a career in teaching elementary phy ed and started his lifelong illustrious career coaching competitive gymnastics. He was extremely passionate about gymnastics and taught countless athletes lifelong lessons through the sport.
Charlie is survived by his four children: Heidi Tillman (Ben) of Horace, North Dakota, Cory Fleck of Fargo, Justin Fleck of Richville, and Joshua Fleck of Perham, grandchildren Bryce and Andrew Tillman, one brother, Tom Fleck of Morrison, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 26, 2021, at Phelps Mill County Park (29029 County Highway 45, Underwood, MN) at 12:30 p.m. with a social gathering and food to follow. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. A very casual service is planned as it is what Charlie would have preferred. Seating is limited at the park, so please “BYOC” (bring your own chair) if you desire.