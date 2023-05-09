Charles R. Hansel, 78, of Dalton, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Charles (Chuck) Richard Hansel was born October 5, 1944, to Clarence and Ruth (Halverson) Hansel in Fergus Falls. He attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating in 1962 and entered the Army Reserves. Chuck lived on Hansel Lake his entire life and was the third generation to farm the family farm. He worked for Mid-America Dairy until his retirement in 2002.
On April 17, 1971, Charles married Karen Miest in St. James, MN.
He was a life-long member of Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Congregation. Chuck enjoyed gardening, welding, deer hunting, crafting his own spear-fishing decoys, fishing, baking, playing cards, watching the Vikings, Twins, and Bison, and talking with friends and family.
He was a kind, gentle and caring husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend to many. He loved cooking and baking for his family and friends. His roast beef dinners, tomato hotdish and banana bread will be especially missed. He was a wonderful storyteller and also loved to debate, especially about politics. He could and would strike up a conversation with anyone and spent much time drinking coffee and conversing at the local café.
He loved dogs and raised Border Collies and Labrador Retrievers for many years. He passed this love of dogs on to his children and grandchildren who continued to make sure he was visited by dogs after he could no longer care for his own.
Preceding him in death were his father, Clarence Hansel; mother, Ruth Hansel, and sister, Jean Lillemeon.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Nicole (Aric) Hansel-Welch, Blaine (Stacy) Hansel, and Suzanne Hansel (Doug Byrnes); grandchildren, Chase and Ethan Hansel, Kai and Lyla Welch; sister, Jana Knutson and several nieces and nephews.
He will be forever missed by his family and his spirit will live on in our hearts and around the shores of Hansel Lake.
Visitation: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton, MN
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder.
Interment: Ten Mile Lake Cemetery, Dalton, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
