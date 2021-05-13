Charles “Chuck” Johnson, age 84, of Breckenridge, passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by his 12 p.m. memorial service on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. René Hasbargen will officiate the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons.
