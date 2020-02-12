Charles E. Nelson, 69, of Rothsay, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home.
Charles Edwin Nelson was born September 30, 1950, in Fergus Falls to Carlton and Elnora (Stigen) Nelson. He graduated from high school in Fergus Falls and then continued his education at Minnesota State. There he studied carpentry, earning an associate’s degree. Charlie worked various jobs throughout his life. He enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola items and, in his younger years, hunting and fishing. What he adored most of all were his grandsons.
He is survived by his is four children, Buffy Fletcher, Emily Spencer, Kadie Nelson (Justin Pint) and Jerad Shaide; siblings, Cheryl Klipfel (Ken), Curt Nelson, Chris Nelson and Lee Nelson (Connie); six grandsons, Davis, Dylan, Donovan, Caius, Zane, and Tyson; four nephews and one niece.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Carlton and Elnora Nelson; brother, Bill Nelson; sister, Carol Schindler and grandson, Dalton Spencer.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Rich Iverson will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.