Charles Vernon Simmons, 80, husband of Rose Marie Simmons and son of Henry and Amelia (Martel) Simmons, passed away peacefully May 6, 2021, at Willowbrook Place in Littleton, Colorado.
Charles, born January 10, 1941, graduated from Medina High School, Class of 1959 and attended Taylor University in Marion, Indiana. He was employed by Otter Tail Power Company, Fergus Falls, Minnesota until 1982, then retired in 2003 from the Municipal Power Company of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Charles was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing. He cherished family and friends.
Charles and his wife of 58 years, Rose Marie, were married in Marion, Indiana, September 24, 1960, and had three children, Charles Jr., Voneelya Marie and John Charles.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie, son, John Charles, parents, Henry and Amelia Simmons, brother, Arlis Simmons and sister, Rose Marie Kenny.
Surviving Charles are his sisters, Phyllis Kemmet (Bismarck, North Dakota) and Betty Lou Ouellette (Lemoore, California), son, Charles Simmons Jr. (Conifer, CO) and daughter, Voneelya Simmons (Los Angeles, California).
A memorial service is planned for Charles, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Medina Village Cemetery in Medina, North Dakota.