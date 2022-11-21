Charles W. Swendsrud, 81, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Charles Wesley Swendsrud was born February 22, 1941 to Bessie (Mark) and Clifford Swendsrud in Fergus Falls. He attended District 7 grade school in Tumuli Township and West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, graduating in 1959. He was a member of the National Guard from 1959-1964, serving at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
On November 18, 1961 Charles married the love of his life, Joan Henderson in Dalton.
He was employed at the Dalton Creamery from 1956-1960 and Mark Sand and Gravel from 1961-1965. He was also employed at Otter Tail Power Company in Morris and Hallock as a Lineman, as a Service Representative in Park River, ND and Argyle, he retired in Fergus Falls as a dispatcher in 1998.
Charles was a member of Our Savior’s Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton, where he was baptized, confirmed and married. He was also a member of the Ten Mile Lake Cemetery Association Board, and the Tumuli Township Board.
He enjoyed spending time on the family farm, evening drives, collecting tractors, attending auctions, and shopping Marketplace and The Green Sheet. His greatest joy was his family and the time they spent together.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Clifford and Bessie; infant granddaughter, Haley Sue; father and mother-in-law, Dean and Mavis Henderson, sisters-in-law, Peggy Olson and Debby Gunderson and brother-in-law, Allen Ricks.
Charles is survived by his wife, Joan of Fergus Falls; children, Heidi (Paul) Hoff of Ottertail, Peter (Jill) Swendsrud of Staples, Susie (Bob) Thormodson of Dalton, and Tony (Amy) Swendsrud of Dalton; grandchildren, Nick (Carissa) Heeter, Lauren (Bryce) Bernu, Lucas (Kelli) Heeter, Logan (Kaylee) Swendsrud, Jacob and Isaac Swendsrud, Megan (Zachary) Drechsel, Greta Thormodson, Adam (Tierza) Thormodson, and Allison Foster; great-grandchildren, Jack and Ruby Heeter, Annabelle and W. Beau C. Bernu, Charlotte, Sophie, and Brooks Heeter, and Amelia Drechsel; siblings, Karen (Gerald) Frederick, Gary (Pauline) Swendsrud, Betty (Lyle) Skinnemoen, and Donna Behrens; sisters-in-law, Jeri Ricks and Julie Henderson; brothers-in-law, Charles Olson and Glen Gunderson, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 27, 2022 with a public prayer service at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at Our Saviors Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Church in Dalton.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder.
Interment: Ten Mile Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Dalton, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
