Charlotte Newman, age 93, of Hewitt, passed away on December 22, 2020, at Tri County Hospital in Wadena. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Church of Nazarene in Hewitt. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Oak Valley Cemetery, Rural Hewitt.
