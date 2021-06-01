Funeral services will be held for Charlotte Speed, age 92, of Wadena, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Wadena.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service and sharing time beginning at 6:15 p.m. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Charlotte’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Speed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.