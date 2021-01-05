Charlotte Octavia (Olsen) Walvatne, 82, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Charlotte was born December 6, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to John and Lena (Larson) Olsen. She attended the St. Paul Lutheran School in Milwaukee. She then moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin at the age of 12 and attended school though her freshman year. In 1953, she enrolled at Hillcrest Academy, graduating in 1956.
On May 31, 1958, she married Norman Walvatne in Eau Claire. The couple made their home in Fergus Falls, where she raised their five children.
Charlotte was a fabulous pianist and enjoyed singing. She was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church, Ladies group W.M.F.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, John, and great-granddaughter, Stella.
Charlotte is survived by her husband, Norman; two daughters, Beth (Tim) Duenow of Fergus Falls and Julie (Brian) Fox of Frederic, Wisconsin; three sons, Douglas (Valerie) Walvatne of Fergus Falls, Daniel (TheoDonna) Walvatne of Moorhead, and Mark (Offie) Walvatne of Graettinger, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Emerson, Sharon (Don) Goldsbury and Barbara Salvesen; one brother, Keith (Elsie) Olsen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held, with livestream. Please refer to the funeral home website and Charlotte’s tribute wall for a link to the livestream on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. Barring any technical difficulties, there will be a recording of the service available at a later time.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. John Kilde will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.