Cheryl Mostue
1957-2022
Cheryl Mostue, 65, of rural Erhard, died Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence.
Cheryl Ann Anderson was born April 9, 1957 in Hennepin County Hospital Minneapolis, MN to David and Viola (Rounsville) Anderson. Lovingly named after a ship that was in the harbor.
At the age of three the family moved to Richville, MN due to Cheryl’s health issues. Cheryl went to the country school in Richville, and at the age of nine the family moved to the old schoolhouse in the country near New York Mills, MN. Cheryl worked for Deb’s Café from 1974-1975, and in 1975 she graduated from the New York Mills High School.
Cheryl and Mike Davis were married in 1975. On July 6, 1978 the couple welcomed their first-born child, a son named David (Jace) after Cheryl’s late father and on April 10, 1980, the day after Cheryl’s birthday, they welcomed their little girl Daidre Ann to the world. The couple lived near Otter Tail, MN. During these years Cheryl worked as a waitress and a cook at the Otter Supper Club.
In 1987 Cheryl met Russel Mostue through mutual family and moved the family to the Fergus Falls, MN area. On March 23, 1990 the couple was married in South Dakota with close friends by their sides. To this union, Russel joined Cheryl’s family with two beautiful daughters, Shari Patricia and Brandy Adeline.
Cheryl worked for OTWCAC for 11 years, helping many local families and connecting them with the programs the county had to offer for families in need. In 1999 Cheryl took a leap of faith and purchased her very own business, The Cranberry Depot. This is where she began her love for crafting where she held weekly crafting and painting classes. She also began making porcelain dolls, repairing collectible dolls, and picking up on her sewing skills. She also had booths for local vendors to sell their crafts at her business. In 2004 Cheryl began working for Lake Region Healthcare, starting in medical records, patient registration, and after the pandemic she retired early in September of 2020.
Cheryl had a profound love for all dolls, collecting everything from Bratz, Barbies, Princess Diana, Gone with the Wind, Chrissy Dolls, you name it, she maybe even had two or three of them. She loved to sew, and was an amazing seamstress. Not only was she sewing beautiful clothing for her dolls, but she made homecoming dresses for her daughter, and dress up clothes for her granddaughters, and even sometimes would convince her grandsons to dress up for photoshoots. Cheryl also started collecting craft supplies, and started her love of scrapbooking, where she has made each of her grandkids their own scrapbooks. She had made many family scrapbooks, photography scrapbooks and many more that include memories that are immeasurable to the family.
In Cheryl’s spare time, she loved to garden, where she would diligently plant each seed, and watch them grow in preparation for her harvest, and canning. She had an amazing green thumb and would often find her kids and grandkids stealing asparagus, peas, cherry tomatoes and apples. Often times you would find her in the orchard atop the hill. She loved to tap maple trees and for days after, her and Russ would be in their garage making their delicious homemade maple syrup. The summer of 2020 Cheryl had purchased a pontoon and renovated the interior, many days she would head out fishing and soaking up the sun on Anderson Lake. Truly her year after retirement was the happiest, she had been in years, finally enjoying the simple things in life she loved so dearly, with her devoted and loving husband Russ. Cheryl may have had a disease she fought for 17 years but you would have never known as she lived each day to the fullest. She loved deeply and truly, family being her most important blessing.
Cheryl will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Russel; son, Jace Davis; daughter, Daidre (Matthew) Seiple, and Brandy (Bouchard) Mostue; granddaughters, Britta, Skylar, Mackenzie, Callie and Kira; grandsons, Alex, Evan, Bryce, Braden and Ayden; her dearest friend, Michelle and husband, Floyd, as well as several special family members, and friends near and far.
She is especially missed by her grand dog, her girl, “Star” who never left her side.
Cheryl was lovingly embraced in heaven by her parents, David and Viola Anderson; siblings, David Anderson, and Vicki Anderson; father-in-law, Harvey O. Mostue; mother-in-law, Adeline Mostue; brother-in-law, James “Mac” McAllister, and beloved daughter, Shari Patricia Mostue.
In celebrating Cheryl, the family wishes for you to wear bright colors to her funeral.
Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Phil Tobin.
Interment: Tonseth Cemetery, rural Erhard, MN.
Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
