Chester Willard Trites, 93, Fergus Falls, formerly of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Minnesota Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Chester was born on July 12, 1929, at home in Maine Township, Minnesota, to Van and Gladys (Shepley) Trites. He grew up in rural Battle Lake and later Erhard, graduating from Underwood High School in 1947. He stayed on the family farm working with his father and brothers until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952. While in the Army, he trained at the Pentagon and worked as a cryptographer at NATO Headquarters South Europe in Naples, Italy, achieving the rank of corporal.
After his discharge from the Army, Chester studied agricultural business at the University of Minnesota and graduated in 1958.
He married Adelyne Anne Hintsala on April 12, 1958, at the Apostolic Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Chester and Adelyne moved from Minneapolis to Wadena, and, in 1962, they moved to their newly built home in Pelican Rapids where they raised their children. Chester drove truck for nearly 50 years acquiring many acquaintances and stories.
Chester was a member of Pelican Rapids Baptist Church for nearly 55 years, and he served as a trustee, elder, deacon, congregational chair, and even preached when the need arose. Chester’s highest priority was family, and he loved participating in the annual Trites family reunions. He enjoyed traveling, sharing stories, telling jokes, spending time with his grandchildren, going to church and Bible study, and hunting and fishing.
He was well known for his friendliness, kindness, generosity, and interest in getting to know people. He also took the time to speak with everyone and did his best to make others feel comfortable when he was present.
Chester was preceded in death by his wife Adelyne, his daughter Mary, his parents, three sisters Beatrice Trites, Hulda Butcher, and Gladys Trites; and six brothers Bernard, Fillmore, Harry, Russell, Van Jr., and Kenneth.
Chester is survived by his son, Charles (Melanie) Trites of Corpus Christi, TX, daughters Elizabeth (Timothy) Norheim of Victoria, MN, Jill Trites of Chanhassen, MN, and Janet Trites of San Carlos, CA; five grandchildren, Kendra (Erik) Saxvik, Andrew Trites, Jonathan Norheim, Amy Norheim, and Benjamin Norheim; great-grandsons Sawyer and Fynn Saxvik; sister Patricia Hunt, sister-in-law Joan Trites, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials can be made to the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls or Maplewood State Park.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11 AM at Rothsay Baptist Church, Rothsay, Minnesota, with family gathering at 10 AM.
Private Interment: Lake Lida Baptist Cemetery, rural Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Funeral Home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.