Chester Trites

Chester Willard Trites, 93, Fergus Falls, formerly of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Minnesota Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?