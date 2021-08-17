Chet Malecki, 81, of Battle Lake, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Chester Michael Malecki Jr. was born on March 31, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Chester Sr. and Bernice (Lipski) Malecki. He graduated from Lane Tech High School in Chicago in 1958. Chet honorably served with the U.S. Marine Corp with the 1st Marine Division - 11th Regiment from 1958 to 1961.
Chester and Arlene Moen were married on June 16, 1962, in Chicago, Illinois. They lived in Chicago where Chet graduated from the Chicago Police Training Academy and worked for the Chicago Police Department from 1962–1974 as a member of the TAC Unit. In 1974 they moved to Battle Lake where they purchased Moen Inn and operated the restaurant for 11 years. Chet was also employed with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department from 1974–2004, as a 911 dispatcher. He enjoyed reading, going to the casino, and adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele (Doug) Zweerink; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Bryan (Jill) Malecki and Addison, Mason and Hudson; Gavin Malecki and Connor; Jordan (Kayla) Zweerink and Jameson and Willow; Amberlyne (Luke) Noel; Samantha (Ethan) Post and Summer; and by numerous relatives and friends. Chet was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, on April 28, 2018, and son, Michael Malecki, on January 22, 2012.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Fergus Falls Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center and hospital for all of their love and care.
Memorial service: 11 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. Tom Peterson.
Interment: First Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Lake.
Military Honors: Minnesota National Honor Guard.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences:GlendeNilson.com.
