Christabel Adix Jacobs

Christabel Emilie (Adix) Jacobs passed away on September 26, 2022, in the loving presence of her family. She was born April 5, 1928 in the “Sunshine Room” at the farm home in Mansfield Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, the youngest child of Carl and Harriett (Tribon) Adix. She was baptized into the Christian faith April 15, 1928 and confirmed her faith August 10, 1941 at the Mansfield Lutheran Church, rural Alden. Her education included the one-room Rural School #87; Kiester High School, Class of ’45; a B.A. in Speech with minors in English and Religion from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, Class of ’49; and coursework under the eminent theologian George Forell at the University of Iowa School of Religion ’77-’78.

