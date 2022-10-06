Christabel Emilie (Adix) Jacobs passed away on September 26, 2022, in the loving presence of her family. She was born April 5, 1928 in the “Sunshine Room” at the farm home in Mansfield Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, the youngest child of Carl and Harriett (Tribon) Adix. She was baptized into the Christian faith April 15, 1928 and confirmed her faith August 10, 1941 at the Mansfield Lutheran Church, rural Alden. Her education included the one-room Rural School #87; Kiester High School, Class of ’45; a B.A. in Speech with minors in English and Religion from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, Class of ’49; and coursework under the eminent theologian George Forell at the University of Iowa School of Religion ’77-’78.
At Luther College, Christabel was elected President of the Women’s Self Government Association, edited the campus newspaper, served on the Student Council, hosted a “Farm and Home” radio show, and was elected by faculty to membership in “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.” She was a four-year member of Campus Players and had fond memories of singing and touring with the Nordic Choir. She went on her first date with classmate Alfred Jacobs, Jr. in the week before graduation.
After college, she spent a year as parish worker for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, La Crosse, Wisconsin. On August 13, 1950, she and Alfred were married at Mansfield Lutheran Church and moved to Dows, Iowa where he took up a position teaching music. A month later he was called to active duty in Japan and Korea. Returning to Dows from ’51-’54, they then moved to Fergus Falls, MN and made a home with their four children. In retirement they traveled around the U.S. and enjoyed several trips to Europe. Their 67-year marriage ended with Al’s death in 2018. Christabel continued to live at Pioneer Pointe in Fergus Falls, until entering memory care at The Waters of Highland Park, St Paul, MN in December 2021.
Christabel was a skilled homemaker who raised her kids with loving care and always encouraged their interests. Famous for excellent bread, rolls and pie, she was also an expert seamstress who stitched beautiful dresses for her little girls. She once made 18 romantic tutus for the Fergus Falls School of Dance, requiring a quantity of white net equal in length to four and a half football fields. The 250 nap-robes that she made from salvaged fabric as gifts for friends and family still warm laps across the country.
Christabel was a faithful Christian whose grandfather founded a missionary church for German immigrants to Iowa in 1874; several of her paternal uncles and one of her brothers were also ordained as Lutheran pastors. Carrying on this proud family tradition, she devoted much time and energy to her church.
Her intelligence, organizational skills and work ethic led to many leadership roles. In Fergus Falls, she served as president of the Ladies’ Aid Society, the Schumann Club, and the Lake Region Hospital and Nursing Home Auxiliary. She chaired the Fergus Falls Conference of the American Lutheran Church Women and was a member of the District Education Committee of the Northern Minnesota American Lutheran Church. From 1964-1980 she worked as co-coordinator and then Director of Education at First Lutheran Church, where she was highly regarded by the pastoral staff. As she later wrote, “A Sunday School of 670 students, plus Tuesday School, Confirmation classes, and Vacation Bible School, took lots of organizing.” She served on the committee that raised funds for a major addition to the church in 1990, and she coordinated a year-long series of events to mark the church’s 125th anniversary in 1997. She also volunteered with the Lake Region Hospital, Pioneer and Broen Homes, Reading for the Blind, and the Stephen Ministry.
Friends and family remember Christabel as a peacemaker and a sympathetic listener, with a generous spirit and a loving smile that became only more beautiful with age. She wrote that her theology was “summed up in two directives from Jesus: “‘Love,’ and ‘Judge not.’. . . Our role is not to enforce God’s law, but to do our best to live it.”
Survivors include children Sharon (Gary) Nathan, Hayward, WI; Dr. Naomi Jacobs (Dr. Nathan Stormer), Bangor, ME; Bruce Jacobs (Dr. Ann Jennen), St. Paul, MN; Ramona Jacobs (Chuck Christianson), Fergus Falls, MN; granddaughters Sarah Nathan Bailey, Lincoln, NE and Nicole Nathan (Chas Kadlec), Hayward, WI; great grandsons Nathan and Jacob Bailey, sister-in-law Ann Adix of Yorktown, TX, and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Carl Adix, half-brothers Paul and Max Adix, and half-sister Helen Elvebak.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Fergus Falls Community Food Shelf, 1512 N 1st Ave, Fergus Falls, MN, 56537; Smile Train, https://www.smiletrain.org/ or a charity of the giver’s choice.
A celebration of Christabel’s life will be held at 1:00 on October 29 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
