Christopher Robert “Butch” Grunewald, 44, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, June 11, 2021.
Chris was born March 15, 1977, to Dennis Grunewald and Robin (Larson) Binstock, in Fergus Falls. He graduated from Rothsay High School in 1995. He worked at Minn-Dak in Wahpeton for several years. He also worked as a skilled welder for various companies in Minnesota and North Dakota.
He enjoyed hunting, spear fishing, grilling and gardening.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Art and Edna Grunewald; uncles, Dale Grunewald and David Grunewald, and nephew, Westin Grunewald.
Chris is survived by his daughter, Adyson Grunewald of Halliday, North Dakota; his mother, Robin (Mitch) Binstock of Dickinson, North Dakota; father, Dennis (Sheila) Grunewald of Duluth; brothers, Casey (Jet) Grunewald and Cory (Maria) Grunewald all of Rothsay; nieces, Leonah and Havyn Grunewald; grandparents, Harold and Donna Larson, and other family and friends.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at New Life Lutheran Church in Rothsay, Minnesota.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
