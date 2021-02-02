Christopher John Jennen, M.D., 28, of Minneapolis, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He was born August 8, 1992, in Fergus Falls to Gary and Kay (Kruize) Jennen. He attended Our Lady of Victory Elementary School and his Catholic faith was always very important to him. He graduated from high school in Fergus Falls. Chris was very self-motivated, earning his Eagle Scout award and working as a CNA beginning shortly after his 16th birthday. He found his niche there, and residents, their families and co-workers loved his insight, caring and dedication.
Chris earned a degree in biochemistry from the University of Minnesota College of Biological Science. He went on to medical school at the University of Minnesota, Duluth campus. He received his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. He was employed as a resident doctor at North Memorial in Robbinsdale.
Chris enjoyed music, skiing, bicycling, hiking, traveling, cooking,and planning get-togethers for friends and family, always a favorite among his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his parents, Gary and Kay Jennen of Fergus Falls, brothers, Jay (Teresa) Jennen of Forest Lake and Anthony Jennen of Vadnais Heights; sisters, Jill (Luke) Wehseler of Brainerd and Laura (Joseph) Anton of Brooklyn Park; nieces and nephews: Megan, Jack, Tyler, Gavin, and Michael Jennen, Max, Katelyn, Isaac, Nolan, and Ethan Wehseler, and Joseph and William Anton. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Theone Jennen of Fergus Falls and Henry and Ramona Kruize of Wendell.
A medical school scholarship will be set up in Chris’ name.
Visitation: Friday, February 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and a prayer service and sharing at 6:30 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required in observance of COVID-19 protocol.
Funeral Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls. Masks will be required in observance of COVID-19 protocol. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed.
Burial will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.