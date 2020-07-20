God called home a special angel, reaching out his hand and welcoming Christopher Allen Morrissette back on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, after a reoccurring bout with pneumonia.
Christopher was born November 16, 1971, in Minneapolis, to Kenneth and Lucille (Fechtner) Morrissette. He attended St. Louis Park High School and graduated in 1993. Though facing challenges was nothing new for Christopher, he took his disability and turned it into abilities. He had the ability to make new friends, love his life and co-workers at the Grant County Recycling Center in Hoffman and give love to all the animals at the Grant County Humane Society in Elbow Lake. There he served as an ambassador for their work and volunteered to care for their animals. He even had his own cat, Spunky, that was his pride and joy.
Christopher was a Special Olympian and competed in bowling, roller-skating and track. He was gifted in being able to dance while on roller skates, something he loved greatly. He was often seen out speed walking in his neighborhood.
He is warmly welcomed into heaven, by his grandparents, his father, Kenneth Morrissette; stepfather, Steven Gaustad; aunt, Janice Blencoe; and uncle, William, Nerison.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille Gaustad, of Ashby and brother, Joshua McClure of Hibbing, along with his cat, Spunky. He will be missed by his aunt, Darlene Kittleson, of Ashby; nephews, Drake, Gavin, and Skylar McClure of Hibbing and niece, Diana McClure of Hibbing, along with numerous cousins and friends.
No services for Christopher are planned. Condolences may be left on his obituary page, www.ericksonsmithfh.com.