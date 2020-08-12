Funeral services will be held for Cindy Becker, age 64, of New York Mills, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to send Cindy’s family a message of comfort and support.
Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Service of New York Mills.
