Visitation will be held for Clara Bauck, age 97, of Perham, formerly of New York Mills, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Karvonen Funeral Home in New York Mills. Prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by the VFW Auxiliary service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in New York Mills. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
