Clara M. Fisher, 93, died, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Home, Dickinson, North Dakota. Clara’s Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Dickinson with Father Robert Shea as celebrant. Inurnment will be at 8 a.m. MT, Friday, June 11, 2021 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, North Dakota, with her husband Joe. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil at 7 p.m. with Deacon Bob Zent presiding.
Clara was born on August 5, 1927, and raised on a farm near New Hradec, to Anton and Justina (Pavlicek) Kudrna. She was educated in a country school near the farm and graduated from Model High in Dickinson. She attended Dickinson State College and attended the Interstate Business College in Fargo.
On April 21, 1947, she married the love of her life, Joe Fisher of South Heart. Clara and Joe were blessed in love, family, and faith, raising six children. After marriage, they lived in Billings, Montana for five years then Sidney, Montana for eight years, where Joe worked in the heating and air conditioning business. She then returned to Dickinson in 1964 when Joe worked as an insurance agent for Farmers Union Insurance. Clara worked as a longtime bookkeeper in Dickinson for Lindy Winky Bootery and Tavis Candy Co. In her later years she was a faithful volunteer at St. Wenceslaus School Library. She belonged to St. Ann’s Alter Society and enjoyed crewel embroidery, knitting, crocheting and playing bridge. She was also a Cub Scout and Blue Bird leader for many years. Her main focus was always her family and faith. She attended daily Mass frequently.
Clara is survived by her six children, Russell (Leilani) Fisher, Springfield, Oregon, Jerry (Cindy) Fisher, Dickinson, North Dakota, Dave (Reyne) Fisher, Bismarck, North Dakota, Mike (Katie) Fisher, Bismarck, North Dakota, Paula (Chuck) Bisnett, Bismarck, North Dakota, Gene (Amy) Fisher, Dalton; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Kudrna, Great Falls, Montana.; brother-in-law, Robert Braun, Orange, California; and sister-in-law, Ann Kudrna, Great Falls, Montana. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joe Fisher; her parents; a stillborn daughter; siblings and their spouses, Albert (Norma) Kudrna, Edith (Wayne) David, and sister, Lilian Braun. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, North Dakota, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.