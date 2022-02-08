Clara Mondt, 89, of Dent, MN, died Sunday, February 6th at home in Hayfield, MN. Clara Brown was born November 22, 1932, in Boone Iowa to Lee Brown and Hazel Frances (Maynard) Brown. Clara and Jack Mondt were married April 16, 1956, in Boone, Iowa. She was Baptized on August 26th, 2018 at Crosswire Ministries Cowboy Church. Clara and Jack farmed in Maplewood Township; she also worked at the West Central Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids for 30 years. Clara enjoyed spending time with her family and pets. She passed on her talent and love of crafting, painting and creating art, which she enjoyed doing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful crocheter, an avid reader and she loved all things Minnesota. Clara is survived by her children: David, Wayne, Norma Hongerholt, Ivy Holmer, Marion Silvestre and Alan; 17 grandchildren and over 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband Jack Mondt, grandson Michael Holmer, grandson Douglas Mondt, and good friends Dorothy and Janet.
Memorials preferred to the Clear Waters Life Center in Clearbrook, MN (218-776-2789); local Salvation Army or donor’s choice. Service will be held at the Senior Citizens Building in Dent at 12:00 PM, Monday, February 14th. Graveside at 1:00 PM with gathering at the Senior Citizens Building to follow. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Dent, MN
