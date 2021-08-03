Clara Bell (Britton) Nickel, 84, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Clara was born September 7, 1936, in St. Cloud, to Clarence and Blanche (Black) Britton. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech in 1954.
On October 6, 1956, she married Richard “Dick” Nickel at Waite Park Methodist Church in Waite Park. They lived in Minneapolis until 1957 and then moved to California. She worked for AlState Insurance Company until the first of their two children were born in California. The couple moved back to Minnesota in 1973 where they built their home on Long Lake. She then worked at the Homework Center (later REM) for 24 years. They moved to Fergus Falls in 2014.
She enjoyed baking and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Nickel; her parents; two sisters, Bette and Dorina Britton, and sister-in-law, Donna Andstrom.
Clara is survived by her son, Richard “Rick” (Lisa) Nickel of Fergus Falls; daughter, Sandra (Tim) Lien of Fergus Falls; grandson, Riley (Samantha) Knodle; great-grandson, Cooper Knodle; sister, Dorothy Lind of Fergus Falls, and three nieces, Lori Buseth, Joni (Mike) Fick, and Deb Peasley.
Visitation: One-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Deb Forstner.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
