Clarence Hess, 86, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. John Christensen will officiate.
Interment will be at Trinity Faith Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Military participation by the American Legion Post 30 and V.F.W. Post 612
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
