Clarence L. Krause, 65, of Wolverton, passed away at his residence on Monday, October 25, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021, followed by his 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Jeanne Putnam will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
Clarence Lee Krause was born on December 4, 1955, to Melvin and Corrine (Stach) Krause in Breckenridge. He grew up there and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1973. He entered the workforce training to be a mechanic and enjoyed helping others. On February 12, 1977, Clarence was united in marriage to Barbara Schlicker, and from that union, he was blessed with a daughter, Betty. They made their home in Breckenridge and Clarence began working for Wil-Rich, Wahpeton, North Dakota. They later divorced in 1979.
On July 30, 1982, Clarence married Ann Peplinski, from this union he gained a stepson, Cory, who he loved like he was his own son. They later divorced in 1991. Around this time, Clarence and his older brother began a trucking company that they owned and operated for a number of years. In 2009, Clarence was diagnosed with cancer, he battled his illness and eventually made it to remission, as soon as he could, he was back on the road trucking. He was a hard worker and refused to retire. Clarence was witty and smart, and prided himself in figuring out things on his own.
His hardworking and caring demeanor will forever be missed by his daughter, Betty Krause; son, Cory (Janel) Peplinski; grandchildren, Alexander Johanson, Myron Johanson, Claudia Johanson, Desirae Abert, Riley Peplinski and Daniel Peplinski; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Johanson; and several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Corrine Krause and brother, Arnold Krause.