Clarence S. Paulson, Jr., WWII Veteran, passed away on February 8th at Broen Home in Fergus Falls at the age of 97 years.
Clarence was born on January 4, 1926 to Clarence S. Paulson, Sr. and Lela (Gorder) Paulson at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fergus Falls. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church and a long time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clarence graduated from Washington Sr. High School in Fergus Falls on June 3, 1943.
He attended the Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND. After completing Army basic training in August 1944, he joined the 97th Infantry Division in training for the invasion of Japan scheduled for October 1945.
As the need arose for more soldiers in Europe, the 97th division was sent to join in the Battle of the Bulge, Battle of the Ruhr Pocket, and in combat operations in Southern Germany and Czechoslovakia until V-D Day. Then Clarence was sent to the Pacific for occupation of Japan for six months and was honorable discharged with ranking of Staff Sergeant in April 1946.
Clarence received service awards including the Good Conduct Medal, European Theatre Medal with two battle stars, Asia Pacific Theater Medal, American Campaign Ribbon, World II Victory Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star. The Bronze Star is the third highest award from the Army after the Congressional Medal of Honor and the Silver Star.
Clarence returned to Fergus Falls and worked at Super Valu from 1947 until when he was hired at Victor Lundeen Co. in 1949. On September 11, 1949, Clarence married Arlene Bruback at Zion Lutheran Church. She died of cancer on July 28, 1976.
After 41 years of employment at Victor Lundeen Co., Clarence retired on March 31, 1990. Clarence married Lucille Cary on May 26, 1990 but later they divorced.
As a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, Clarence served as financial secretary for many years, trustee and elder. He was also a member of Gideon’s International, VFW, and American Legion.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Arlene; sisters Joyce in infancy and Lois; brother Lyle; brother-in law Erwin Boese; sister-in-law Elaine Paulson; and former wife Lucille.
He is survived by sister Olive Boese; families of seven nieces and nephews; families of 3 step-grandchildren; many cousins; and friends.
Funeral to be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour prior. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Gardens.
Military Honors by VFW Post 612 & American Legion Post 30.
Arrangements with Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.