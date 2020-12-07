Clarice Haugrud, age 96, a longtime resident of Pelican Rapids, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Riverfront on Main.
Clarice Evelyn (Aaberg) Haugrud was born on October 10, 1924, near Rothsay, to Charles and Clara (Juven) Aaberg. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rothsay and graduated from Rothsay High School. Following graduation, she worked at Wright Memorial Hospital in Fergus Falls, for several years. On September 14, 1946, Clarice was united in marriage to Marvin Haugrud at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rothsay. They spent their lives together living on and working a farm in rural Pelican Rapids. Marvin and Clarice were the proud parents of five children: Marlin, Gary, Eileen, Steven and LeAnn.
Faith was important to Clarice. She was a dedicated member of Grove Lake Lutheran Church, where she was active in congregational and community programs, including WELCA, Bible study and circle. She taught Sunday school classes for almost 20 years. She was also a 4-H leader. Clarice was an avid gardener, growing and canning produce into her 80s. She also enjoyed and was renowned for her cooking and baking. For 16 years Clarice and Marvin spent part of their winters in Orlando, Florida, with their son, Steven. Clarice lived on the family farm until she was 86, when she moved into Pelican Rapids. She was always dedicated to and proud of her family, and her greatest joy was spending time with her loved ones.
Clarice is survived by sons, Marlin (Ellen) Haugrud of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Gary (Janel) Haugrud of Pelican Rapids, and Steven Haugrud of Orlando, Florida; daughters Eileen (Geoff) Perry of Gig Harbor, Washington, and LeAnn (Brad) Atchison of Willmar; 11 grandchildren, Tim Haugrud, Karen (Doug) Wiechmann, Laura (Chris) Lindquist, Dan (Allie) Haugrud, Jessica (Greg) Sjostrom, Lance (Penny) Haugrud, Brooke (Mac) Johnson, Michael Perry, Mark (Laura) Perry, Ben Atchison and Lindsey Atchison; and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, Obert Aaberg of Rothsay, and her sister, Gladys Boyum of Battle Lake. Clarice was preceded in death by her loving and beloved husband of 63 years, Marvin Haugrud, and brother, Charles Aaberg Jr. Her family expresses profound gratitude for her life and for your thoughts and prayers. We were blessed to have Clarice in our lives.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the summer of 2021 at Grove Lake Lutheran Church in rural Pelican Rapids, when we can gather safely. Interment will be in the Grove Lake Church Cemetery with a private graveside service. Memorial contributions may be made to Grove Lake Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Red River Valley. Memorials can be mailed to Larson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572.
Clarice will be remembered as thoughtful, generous and hardworking, and as a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.