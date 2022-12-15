Clarice Lacey, 97, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
Clarice Mae Adams was born March 29, 1925, to Albert and Mary (Shelden) Adams in rural Wendell, MN. She attended country school in Grant County, Glenwood High School for two years, and then Elbow Lake High School for two years, graduating in 1942. After high school she attended Concordia College, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in 1945. She was employed with several schools in Minnesota, teaching English and Music, retiring in 1954 when she got married.
On January 9, 1954, Clarice married Gerald Lacey at Lawrence Presbyterian Church in Wendell.
She was a lifetime member of Lawrence Presbyterian Church, where she was a choir director, organist, Sunday School Teacher, a member of Couples Club, Ladies Aid, and Homemakers. She was also a member of Farm Bureau, a county GOP, a 4-H Leader, and involved in many activities at Village Co-op.
Clarice enjoyed traveling, baking, gardening, sewing, reading, and crossword puzzles.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Albert and Mary Adams; her oldest daughter, Laurie Sanford; her husband, Gerald Lacey, and siblings, Donald (Marcine) Adams, Irene Adams and Alan (Ramona) Adams.
Clarice is survived by her children, Rebecca (Dave) Koplin of Battle Lake, Andrea (Tim) Larson of Mendota Heights, Brian (Debbie) Lacey of Dalton, and Rachel (John) Lundin of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Donald (Lisa) Lacey, Krystal (Josh) Crance, Stephen (Jaylene) Lacey, Dallas (Katie) Koplin, Adam (Jeny) Koplin, Carrie (Andy) Clauson, Eric (Molly) Sanford, Sarah (Nathan) Hansen, Brittany (Phil) Seymour, Reed (Allison) Larson, Abby (Dave) Janis, Anna Lundin, and Shannon Lundin; 30 great-grandchildren, and brother, Merwin (Cathy) Adams.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Lawrence Presbyterian Church, rural Wendell, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Kevin Patch.
Interment: Lawrence Presbyterian Cemetery, Wendell, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone