Clarice Othilda Rian Rasmussen, 98, a longtime resident of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Lake Region Hospital.
She was born on January 22, 1925, at home in Oscar Township to Clemens and Olophine (Hagen) Rian. She was baptized into Friborg Lutheran Church and spent her grade school days discovering her passion for learning at the Rural District 61 school. In 1939, she was confirmed in Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rothsay, MN by the Reverend E.O. Ulring.
Clarice attended high school in Pelican Rapids, graduating in 1943. Afterwards, she attended a formal teacher training program in Fergus Falls and brought her passion for learning to the students of Otter Tail County, teaching there for a number of years.
During her time as a teacher, she completed a homestay with the Rasmussen family where she met their son, Sidney. Some say it was love at first sight and they were wed on July 18, 1948, in Hedemarken Church by the Reverend Salveson. The pair became the very proud parents to three wonderful children, Cynthia Lou, Teresa Joy, and Blaine Arthur.
Clarice lived with her family on their farm in Wilkin County for fifty-one years and later moved to Otter Tail County and lived there for eighteen years. As a woman of strong faith, she became very involved in local church activities, serving in all offices of the WELCA, the women’s ministry organization of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She also acted as a Sunday school teacher, bible school teacher, Luther League Leader, and church council member.
All three of her children were active members of 4-H which Clarice supported by becoming a 4-H leader and directing several 4-H plays. She was also a member of the Carlisle Homemakers club for many years.
Clarice loved her life on the farm and often acted as the farm’s official “Go Fer” person to fetch supplies and make sure repairs were completed. She drove a mean tractor and enjoyed yard work, gardening, and raising raspberries. Though humble by nature, Clarice was a baking superstar. Her husband, children, and grandchildren would often barter with each other for her pumpkin and apple pies, lefse, and “Grandma’s famous donuts.”
When she and Sid weren’t busy on the farm, they spent their time traveling. They traveled to Denmark, Norway, Australia, Aruba, Canada, and many U.S. states, making lifelong friends on each trip. Many of these and other friends spent their summers as “trainees” on the Rasmussen farm, or the “Rasmussen Motel” as they joked, where they shared their passion for farming with Clarice, Sid, the children, and the grandchildren.
After her children were grown, Clarice found more time for her numerous hobbies, including crocheting, ceramics, fishing, and sewing. She also volunteered at the Adams School in Fergus Falls.
In 2017, she and Sid moved to the Village Circle Apartments and in 2019, she moved to Mill Street Residence. Clarice was a fixture in both communities, often having a schedule of visitors who would keep her company during the day.
Clarice’s greatest love was her family, and she will be dearly missed, yet lovingly remembered by her daughter, Teresa (Jon Trangsrud); her son, Blaine (Margie); her seven grandchildren, Ryder Frerichs, Amanda (Brad) Durow, Cullen Trangsrud, Megan (Preston) Anderson, Morgan (Josh Renner) Frerichs, Camille Trangsrud, and Tim (Jessa) Rasmussen; and her three great-grandchildren, Grace, Emily, and Brett Durow. Clarice will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemens and Olophine Rian; her sister, Sally (Chester) Swendsrud; her loving husband of 69 years, Sidney; her beloved daughter, Cynthia; siblings by marriage, Leo (Selma) Rasmussen, Irene (Charles) Zimmerman, Lois Ann (Bud) Hanneman, Donald (Rose) Rasmusson; and nephews, Jeff Rasmusson, Zane Johnson and Dell Jorgenson.
The family wishes memorial contributions to be made to the Hedemarken Cemetery Fund.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Hedemarken Church, Carlisle, Mn
Clergy: Reverend Salim Kaderbhai.
Interment: Hedemarken Cemetery, Carlisle, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.