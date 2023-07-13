Clark L. Mullen, 65 of Shibukawa, Japan, formerly of Fergus Falls died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in Japan.
Clark was born February 6, 1957, in Fergus Falls, MN, to Vincent and Rosalyn (Palmquist) Mullen. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Victory, Catholic Church. He also attended grade school at Our Lady of Victory. He often served as altar boy, and was active in boy scouts. He graduated, June 1976, from the Fergus Falls Senior High where he enjoyed football. Following graduation, he enrolled in the Air Force, serving for 6 years in Tokyo, Japan. It was in Japan that he met his wife, Masako Suda. They were married January 1978, in a traditional Japanese wedding. From this Union, they had two sons, Jessy and Troy.
Clark attended the private university, Sophia in Tokyo, and received his bachelor’s in business administration.
Clark had a strong work ethic. In his younger years he helped his dad at Mullen’s Body Shop. In the summer months you would find him at Grandpa George’s farm, working alongside his uncle, Floren Mullen. After school you could find him working for Don Gebhardt at Red Owl Grocery store. He also worked at Cashman’s Nursery. He never had an idle moment. He was a voracious reader and kept up on current events around the world. He learned that you needed to keep up on events, especially for Sunday dinner at Grandpa George’s table. Lively discussions were an expectation, and you should have some contributing thoughts.
Clark taught English at Takasaki High School and Shibukawa Junior High School.
Clark along with his wife Masako opened two Schools offering English classes to Japanese students to Business Professionals in the community. Clark loved his students and enjoyed sharing his love of learning and mentoring. For many years Clark would bring students for summer break to the United States, so they could experience the food, culture and traditions in Minnesota. Clark and Masako were a team, and positively touched the lives of thousands of students. They were like Rock Stars. Every store he would stroll through, previous students would shout out his name.
Clark and Masako provided translation services during the Nagano Japan Winter Olympics in 1998. Clark translated for the Canadian curling team, and Masako translated for the United States, curling team. Clark felt it was a huge honor to be invited and chosen to be one of the 400 translators. He also served as translator for the International Olympic Committee. They were invited to the opening ceremonies, and they indicated it was “a spectacular event”.
You couldn’t miss Clark in Japan. He stood out with his fair skin and red hair, along with his cowboy and western style clothing. Clark soon discovered that Western Style weddings were in vogue in his community. He became an ordained minister and over the years performed thousands of weddings. Clark was a romantic, and eyes would sparkle as the newlywed couple would confess their love and conclude with a kiss as he announced, “you can kiss your bride.” His weddings were legendary. He was in high demand.
Clark was recognized in his community for his beautification efforts. He was like his grandpa in this sense. George would say “if you see something on the ground, don’t walk around it pick it up.” Clark would mow the yards of the seniors and see how he could be of assistance. He was out at the break of
dawn some mornings attending to the beautifying of his community. He received numerous community awards.
One of which he was awarded by his local Rotarian Club. Clark was a Rotarian for all his years in Japan. He was asked to put on many presentations for his club. He was held in high esteem as many of the professionals had their children enrolled in his schools. He would provide translation services for many in the business community. Clark would be asked by the mayors to provide translation at the Ikaho Hawaiian Festival held in Japan. Ikaho is the sister city to Shibukawa. Clark was at the table as they talked about economic benefit and goodwill. This was also the largest hula hoop event in the world, (up to 6000 participants for this rare event).
Clarks greatest joy was his family, and especially enjoyed his new grandson, Tyler. Tyler loved his grandpa, as he would let him ride his back, as he was the bucking horse, and Tyler could pretend he was a cowboy.
Preceding him in death were his parents. Vincent and Rosalyn and mother and father-in-law Mio and Magohachi Suda. Grandparents George and Sarah Mullen, Grandmother Alma Palmquist.
Survivors include his wife Masako, of Shibukawa, Japan. Two sons, Jessy Mullen, of Edina, Troy (Elltra) Mullen, of Edina. Sisters, Cheryl Jensen of Plymouth, Laurie Mullen (Miles Anderson) of Fergus Falls, Denise (Jeff) Bullinger of Moorhead, Rosalyn (Brent) Funk of Moorhead. Marice Le, of Wolverton. Brother, Craig (Anne) Mullen of Underwood. Sister-in-Law, Meiko (Frank) Beals, of Omaha, Nebraska. Grandson, Tyler Mullen, of Edina. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: July 29th, 2023 at 11 a.m.
St. James Catholic Cemetery
32009 Cty Hwy 74
Underwood, MN
Reception following service:
Craig Mullen
31905 Cty Rd 115
Underwood, MN