Claryce Hoff, formerly of Dalton, died at age 90, on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls, under the care of hospice after a short battle with cancer.
Claryce was the youngest of six children born to Henry and Mary (Weiby) Hoff. Born on June 23, 1930, she shared her birthday with her only sister, Mary Lou. She grew up on the family farm of rural Dalton, which was always her home base. She enjoyed the carefree life of a farm child of the 1930s. Though there were chores and jobs to be done much time was spent exploring the outdoors.
Claryce graduated from eighth grade, attending District 20 of rural Dalton in 1944, Fergus Falls High School in 1948, Moorhead State Teachers College with an A.E. degree in 1950 and in 1962 with a B.A. degree. She went on to earn an additional 60 credits equivalent to a master’s degree. Her teaching career spanned 42 years, in Ashby, Henning, and Mountain Iron. She retired from the Robbinsdale School District 281 in 1992. In 1997 she returned to Dalton to be near her brother, Henry. In 2019 she moved to Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Preceding Claryce in death were her parents and her siblings and in-laws, Jean (Gayle) Hoff, Allan (Eleanor) Hoff, Mary Lou (Ralph) Risbrudt, Harold (who died at age 7) and Henry Hoff.
Claryce is survived by her nephews, Peter (Elizabeth) Hoff and Wayne (Brenda) Risbrudt; nieces, Marilyn Hoff, Sylvia Robson (Larry Mathison), JoAnne (Les) Collins, Marcy Janiszewski, Connie (Richard) Erlandson, and Barbara Ness. Also surviving her are great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Tordenskjold Lutheran Church rural Underwood.
The Revs. Mark Johnson and Dan Hurner will officiate.
Interment will be at Tordenskjold Cemetery, rural Underwood.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.OlsonFuneralHome.com.