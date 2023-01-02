Claudia Lee (Obar) Hahn was born June 20th, 1943, in Gaylord MN to Harvey Lee Obar and Evelyn Lorraine (Olson) Obar. Claudia passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 26th, 2022 after a long-fought battle with dementia.
Claudia Hahn grew up in Arlington MN. Claudia graduated from Arlington High School with honors and was an active member of the National Honor Society. Claudia was a high achiever and set high goals for herself. Every goal she set she achieved. Claudia married Myron Hahn June 1962 to this union they were blessed with four children.
Claudia made her life with her four children in St. Peter MN. Claudia had a passion for education which led to her decision to go back to school to achieve a Bachelor of Science degree in education. Claudia graduated from Mankato State University in 1980 with honors. After her completion of this degree, she pushed forward to make a better life for herself and her children and took a position in Fergus Falls MN as a teacher for the severely and profoundly impaired adults at the Regional Treatment Center State of MN. When the State of MN phased out this program Claudia took another position in Moose Lake Correctional Facility giving inmates GED’s and continuing education. Claudia worked for the State of MN for 30 years. She was proud of the work she had done.
Claudia enjoyed her retirement; she was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies Society and an active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake MN. Claudia loved musicals, attending plays at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater. Claudia’s grandchildren (Colin and Abby Fronning) loved visiting grandma and knew a great breakfast was being prepared if Abba or Cher was blaring in the kitchen when they stayed with grandma. All of Claudia’s grandchildren appreciated her way of saying goodbye after her visits… “Write When You Get Work”. Claudia eventually made another move back to Fergus Falls to be closer to her Daughter Shelly Fronning. Claudia will truly be missed especially for her quick wit and her love of music. Claudia’s grandchildren were special in their each and every unique way, and she adored them.
Claudia is preceded in death by her father Harvey Obar, son-in-law Derek Willis, and her precious dog Nugget.
Claudia is survived by her children: James Hahn, Michelle (Mal) Fronning, Nicole (Jason) Willis-Evans; her grandchildren: Abigail (Devin Kaeter) Fronning, Colin (Jessica Pistulka, Fiancé) Fronning, Cody (Corbin) Willis, Jaxson (Hannah Duffy) Willis, Sydney (Cole Mann) Willis, and Mackenzie (Fisher Evans) Willis; her mother Evelyn Obar; brother Eugen (Marie) Obar and Mark (Cindy) Obar, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023. Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Memorial Service: 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Christopher Lieske.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.