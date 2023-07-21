Clement Hendrickson

Clement (Clem) Mathew Hendrickson passed away July 18, 2023, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was born on December 5, 1937, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Jayne Fayma (Clement) Hendrickson and Mathew Edward Hilmer Hendrickson. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles, California.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?