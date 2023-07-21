Clement (Clem) Mathew Hendrickson passed away July 18, 2023, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He was born on December 5, 1937, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Jayne Fayma (Clement) Hendrickson and Mathew Edward Hilmer Hendrickson. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Los Angeles, California.
On October 30, 1960, Clem was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Somers in Battle Lake, Minnesota. They resided in California where their first two children were born. In July 1968, they moved to Minnesota to be closer to family, and they added two more children to their family. Throughout his life, he had many occupations – some of which include Lockheed Martin; a surveyor for the City of Los Angeles; he owned his own janitorial service; he laid carpet with his brother-in-law, Elden Somers; he was a Farmers Insurance Agent; and a surveyor for Anderson Land Surveying. Clem belonged to many organizations including the Atwater DeMolay; the Hollywood Dog Obedience Club; the Zuhrah Shriners; the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Posse; Bethel Guardian for Job’s Daughters; and the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. Throughout his life, Clem enjoyed fishing, particularly for bass; duck hunting; deer hunting; woodworking; camping at the Creek; and spending time with his kids, grandkids, great-grandkids; and family and friends.
Clem is survived by his ex-wife/lifetime partner, Beverly Somers; children Joan Milbeck of Fergus Falls; Danielle Grahn (Brian Tjaden) of Fergus Falls; Steve Hendrickson of Fergus Falls; and Michelle Hendrickson (Derek Jampsa) of Elizabeth, Minnesota; grandchildren Heather Milbeck (Luke Norgren) of Erhard, Minnesota; Samantha (Houston) Pierce of Barnesville, Minnesota; Derek Grahn of Breckenridge, Minnesota; Josh Grahn of Watertown, South Dakota; Cody Hendrickson of Fergus Falls; Kali Hendrickson of Fergus Falls; Brady (Trista) Tostenson of Fergus Falls; and Brett (Leila) Tostenson of Elizabeth; great-grandchildren Cadynce, Jullian, and Reid Norgren; Ellory and Emerson Pierce; Hudson Hagberg; Alayah, Maya, and Dax Tostenson; and Jayden and baby boy Tostenson; sister Jeanie/Matti Kline of California; and nephew Guy Hamilton of California.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister Joan Hendrickson (twin to his sister Jean); his grandparents Guy and Grace Clement; nephew Tim Held; father-in-law Cecil Somers; mother-in-law Mamie Somers; grandson Justin Swenson-Hendrickson; sister-in-law Loane Johnson; brother-in-law Vernel (Bud) Somers; sister-in-law Selyvia Johnson; brother-in-law Elden Somers; brother-in-law Arlin Somers; brother-in-law Lyman Johnson; brother-in-law Robert S. Johnson; and his two special four-legged companions Junga (German Short-Haired Pointer) and Kelly (black lab).
Clem enjoyed picking on his kids and grandkids but enjoyed when they picked back even more. He was especially proud of his beard; although we believe that he kept it just to annoy all of us who thought he should at least trim it. As he said, he did not set out to grow a beard, he just quit shaving. Dad/Grandpa-you are already greatly missed!
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 28, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Clergy: Reverend Bob Kersten.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
