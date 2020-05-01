Clementine Marie (Dolly) Casey, 93, of Stone Ridge, New York, formerly of New Hyde Park, New York, and Fergus Falls, passed away on April 29, 2020, at Home Alliance Hospital in Kingston, New York.
Clementine was born in New York City, New York. To Frederick and Antoinette Mazzarella (nee Perrilla) on March 8, 1927. She went to Catholic school at St. Anthony of Padua near her childhood home on Sullivan Street in Manhattan.
On September 12, 1948, she married James Patrick (Ricky)Casey at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Greenwich Village, New York. They had three children together. They were married for almost 21 years when Ricky passed away suddenly on September 1, 1969. She raised her young children by herself after Ricky’s death. Many years later her daughter asked her why she never remarried or even dated after her husband’s death. In typical Dolly style she said “The only men left at my age are the three D’s … Dead, Divorced or Dilapidated.” She had a great sense of humor and quite the knack for writing poetry. She has blessed many people over the years with her poems. Some would make you laugh and some were very sweet, but all demonstrated her sharp wit.
She loved spending time with her family. She was so proud of every one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She told each one of them they were her favorite followed by “just don’t tell the others!” They each claim to know who the favorite is! She loved to cook for them and they all have fond memories of Grandma Dolly’s meatballs. “Dolly” as she was known by everyone was a voracious reader. In her later years she started keeping a list of her books, organized by author to see if she had already read a book. Remarkably, even after reading thousands of books she could tell within a few pages if she had read it so the list was unnecessary.
She also enjoyed her “Mental Health Days” to Atlantic City and her weekly card night with the girls. They played every Wednesday night for 50-plus years.
“Dolly” is survived by three children. Richard Casey (Janice Iannelli) of Stone Ridge, New York, Barbara (Bjorn) Finseth of Fergus Falls, and Kevin (Rosemary) Casey of York, South Carolina. Nine grandchildren, Melanie (Rick) Noe of Clearwater, Florida, Danielle Sullivan of Marlborough, Massachuesetts, Sean Sullivan (Faith Suaesi) of Fergus Falls, Seamus (Nicole) Sullivan of Moorhead, Brandon, Caroline, James, Thomas and Joseph “Joey” Casey, all of York, South Carolina. Her great-grandchildren, Tiffany (Ryan) Carter, Skyler, Jaden, Aubrey, Lincoln, McKenna, Tristan, Stasi , Declan, Ryleigh and her first great-great-grandchild Emmett.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James P. Casey, her parents Frederick and Antoinette Mazzarella. Her brothers Anthony Mazzarella, Robert Mazzarella, Charles Mazzarella and most recently, Fr. Fred Mazzarella (born Arthur Mazzarella).
A joint memorial service will be held at a later date for Clementine and her brother Fr., Fred.